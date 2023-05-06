Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street, Moscow. Opening day of the Moscow Farmers Market. Moscow Tree Commission will hand out free seedlings, Live music and National Bike Month kickoff. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Genesee Spring Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Genesee Community Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee. Crafts, jewelry, garden, purses and more. Free admission and free parking.
Stewart Bench Dedication — 9:30 a.m., north side of East City Park, Moscow. A dedication of a bench and plaque in honor of Gretchen and Dean Stewart. Moscow Peace Band to play and former Moscow Mayor Nancy Chaney will speak.
Commencement Celebrations — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 NE Spring St., Pullman. Celebrate the Washington State University class of 2023. Light refreshments featuring coug-made treats and more.
Moscow Renaissance Fair — 10 a.m. East City Park, Moscow. Two-day event with live music, crafts, food booths and family fun. For more information visit moscowrenfair.org. Starts at 10 a.m. on Sunday.
Vintage Quilt show — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Cost: $5 for general admission, $3 for Whitman County Historical Society members. Vintage quilts with historical and family memories from the community.
Sunday
Eugene Dixon Memorial Photography Exhibit — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Opening reception of a photography exhibit in memory of Eugene Dixon, a Uniontown photographer. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.
“Spellers” — 1 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Showing of the documentary “Spellers” about nonspeakers who have learned to communicate through a letterboard. Panel to follow. For more information visit kenworthy.org.
Tuesday
“Cracked: The Future of Dams in a Hot, Chaotic World” — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Author Steven Hawley will give a presentation on his new book. A Question and Answer will follow.