Today

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street, Moscow. Opening day of the Moscow Farmers Market. Moscow Tree Commission will hand out free seedlings, Live music and National Bike Month kickoff. For more information visit ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.

Genesee Spring Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Genesee Community Fire Station, 235 W. Chestnut St., Genesee. Crafts, jewelry, garden, purses and more. Free admission and free parking.

Tags

Recommended for you