Today
Aspen Park of Cascadia Egg Hunt — 3:30 p.m. Aspen Park of Cascadia, 420 Rowe St., Moscow. The Easter Bunny arrives at 3:30 p.m., egg hunt starts at 4 p.m. Free for children 12 and younger.
Saturday
Today
Aspen Park of Cascadia Egg Hunt — 3:30 p.m. Aspen Park of Cascadia, 420 Rowe St., Moscow. The Easter Bunny arrives at 3:30 p.m., egg hunt starts at 4 p.m. Free for children 12 and younger.
Saturday
Easter Egg Hunt — 9-11 a.m. Moscow Building Supply, 760 N. Main St., Moscow, and Pullman Building Supply, 400 SE Fairmount Drive, Pullman. Bring a bag or basket and arrive 5 to 15 minutes early. Open to those 12 and younger. An indoor egg hunt.
Potlatch Egg Hunt — 9 a.m., Lions Club Picnic Shelter, Ponderosa Drive and Cedar Street, Potlatch. Egg hunt starts at 10 a.m. Breakfast and Easter Bunny photos before the egg hunt.
Moscow Central Lions Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. East City Park, Moscow. Open to all children 12 and younger.
Alumni and Friends Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. Administration Lawn, University of Idaho, Moscow. Student Alumni Relations Board annual Easter Egg Hunt. Open to ages 12 and younger. Hunt starts promptly at 10 a.m.. Bring your own basket.
Pullman Easter Egg Hunt — 10 a.m. Kruegel Park, Pullman. Pullman Parks and Recreation and Kiwanis Club of Pullman will have surprise guests, more than 7,000 eggs with candy, prizes and more. Ages 1-4 start at 10 a.m. Ages 5-9 start at 10:10 a.m.
Easter Mystery — 10:30-11:30 a.m. Venture Church, 1016 S. Mountain View Rd., Moscow. Free. Complete a scavenger hunt and solve an encrypted message to find the reason for Easter. Registration available at ourventure.church/palouse.
Troy Egg Hunt — 11 a.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. For children 12 and younger.
Juliaetta Egg Hunt — Noon, Juliaetta Elementary School, 305 Fourth St., Juliaetta. Free for children 12 and younger.
India Night — 5 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Indian Students Association at the University of Idaho will have a night of food, music and culture. Tickets are $20 for general admission and $15 for students. More information at bit.ly/40HPP6h.
Headlines, breaking news delivered to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.