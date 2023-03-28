International Connections at WSU — 1:30 p.m. Lewis Alumni Center, Washington State University, Pullman and via Zoom. Registration required online at bit.ly/3JFDA2Z. Vice President for International Program Asif J. Chaudhry will discuss WSU’s role internationally.
Wednesday
Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals at University of Idaho — 10 a.m. Menard Law Building, University of Idaho, Moscow. Photo identification is required to attend in person. Livestreams will be available at ca9.uscourts.gov. Two University of Idaho students will give oral arguments to the courts.
Thursday
American Legion Dudley Loomis Elections —6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. elections, Dudley Loomis Post 6, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Open to current members and those interested in joining. For more information call Rand Lewis at (208) 819-0965.
“Pickwick Papers” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets: $12- $16, children under 6 are free. APOD Productions of Charles Dickens’ “Pickwick Papers” adapted by Lynn Brittany into a radio styled dramatic reading.
Saturday
Moscow Renaissance Fair Poster reveal — 2-3 p.m. Student Art Room, Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Light refreshments and signed copies of the new poster. Reveal of the 50th Moscow Renaissance Fair Poster. For more information visit moscowrenfair.org.