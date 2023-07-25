Blood Drive — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Visit redcrossblood.org and enter “Sacred Heart” or call (509) 332-5312 to schedule an appointment.
Wednesday
Conversation Club — 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Practice Spanish or English. Open to all ages. An informal gathering for community members to gather, chat and improve language skills. For more information contact Amy Peterson Martinez at (509) 397-4366.
Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the film “Men in Black” (PG-13). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Friday
Family Game Night — 5:30-7 p.m. Schmuck Park, Colfax. Whitman County Library invites families to play board games, cards and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring food or snacks.
International Folk Dancing — 7:30 p.m. Fellowship hall of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Free. No experience needed and all are invited.
Saturday
Rockin the Ridge — 6 p.m. Burnt Ridge BnB, 1070 Burnt Ridge Rd., Troy. Benefit concert for Troy Food Bank, suggested donation of nonperishable food and money for the bands. Live music, food, beer and more.