Genesee Community Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Genesee. About 40 city yard sales, three country yard sales and three sales in the city park. Maps and sale descriptions will be available starting at 7:30 a.m. outside of the Pacific NW Farmers Coop, 117 W. Chestnut St., Genesee.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original-recipe cuisine.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Moscow Mountain Music Fest — 1-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Tickets are $25 and available online at moscowmountainmusicfest.com/tickets. Live music, food and drinks.
Enabling Explorers fundraiser — 5-8 p.m. Patty’s Mexican Kitchen, 450 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Fundraiser for Gritman’s Enabling Explorers with DisABILITY. Live music and all profits go towards the program.
Sunday
Shop Talk with Eric Fejeran — 3:30-5 p.m. Neill’s Ice Cream and Coffee, 230 E Main St., Pullman. Bring your questions for Fejeran, a candidate for Pullman City Council.
Tuesday
Tuesday Market — 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Music, cooking demonstrations, beer garden, produce and meat products, food carts, youth activities, crafts.
Wednesday
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.