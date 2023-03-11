Today

Free Dental Days — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnny Fisher DDS, 650 SE. Bishop Blvd. Ste 200, Pullman. Give Kids a Smile event. Free basic dental services for children ages 3-14 who qualify for Medicaid or Apple Health. Walk-ins welcome until noon. For more information visit jonnyfisherdds.com.

Cabin Fever Spin In — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. A crafter’s circle, vendors, fleece sale, demonstration, raffle and a potluck. Suggested donation of $2 or potluck item.

Recommended for you