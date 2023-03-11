Free Dental Days — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Johnny Fisher DDS, 650 SE. Bishop Blvd. Ste 200, Pullman. Give Kids a Smile event. Free basic dental services for children ages 3-14 who qualify for Medicaid or Apple Health. Walk-ins welcome until noon. For more information visit jonnyfisherdds.com.
Cabin Fever Spin In — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. A crafter’s circle, vendors, fleece sale, demonstration, raffle and a potluck. Suggested donation of $2 or potluck item.
“Newsies” — 2 p.m. Pullman High School, 510 NW Greyhound Way, Pullman. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults and available at the door. A performance of Disney’s “Newsies” by the Pullman High School Drama Club.
Distinguished Young Women of Troy/Genesee — 6 p.m. Troy Jr. Sr. High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Tickets available at the door, $5 students, $10 general admission.
Kenworthy Oscars Party — 5 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. A night of games, prizes, treats and the Oscars on the big screen. Dressing for the red carpet and photo booth is optional. For more information visit kenworthy.org
Patchin’ People Quilt Group — 1 p.m. Concordia Lutheran Church, 1015 NE Orchard Drive, Pullman. Celia Boland will present a program titled “Shattered Circles.” Open to the public.
Move it March — 5 p.m. Balsam Route, West Twin Road Parking Area, Moscow. A free and casual guided walk provided by the Palouse Land Trust. For more information visit palouselandtrust.org.
Pullman Chamber of Commerce luncheon — Noon, SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. Cost: $20-$25. SEL President Edmund Schweitzer will speak. For more information call (509) 334-3565.
“A History of Hate: Hate Groups in Idaho” — 6:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. A Zoom link is available Alisha Graefe, library archivist at Boise State University, will discuss the history of hate groups in Idaho. For more information visit latahcountyhistoricalsociety.org.