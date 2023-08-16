Pullman Senior Citizens Association Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pullman City Hall Building B, 190 SE Cityview St., in Pullman. Donation of $8 requested. Western themed fundraiser of hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad and more.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
Thursday
Medicare 101 Workshop — 1:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free workshop from the Senior Health Insurance Benefits Advisors to cover information about Medicare.
Adult Paint Night — 6-8 p.m. The Center, Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Cost: $10 to cover supplies. Space is limited to reserve a spot, call Cydney Selk at (509) 397-4366.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the film “Legally Blonde” (PG-13). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Friday
Community Yard Sale —8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, American Legion, 317 Howard St., Moscow. Community yard sale to benefit veterans in Latah County.
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Dr., Moscow. Free. Music from Yellow Dog Flats. Food and beer. Hyperspud and Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club will have a fundraiser raffle.
Palouse People talk — 6:30-8 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Talk-and-walkabout tour of vintage tractors with Gary Simpson.
Saturday
Lentil Festival — All day, Pullman. 33rd Annual National Lentil Festival. Parade at noon, live music, food and drinks. For more information visit lentilfest.com.
Depot Days — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Freight Room and Train Cars, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. “Tractors, Grains and Trains.” Local history around agriculture, vintage tractors, baked goods and more.
Classic Car and Motorcycle Show — 4-8 p.m. Eastside Marketplace, 1420 Blaine St., Moscow. Free admission, donations to benefit Palouse Cares. Registration opens at 3 p.m. for cars and motorcycles. Live music, food and drink options.
Live music at the Barn — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Tickets cost $15 at the door. Music from Deary band Beargrass. Food, beer and wine available for purchase.
Sunday
The Chelseas — 2 p.m., Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road., Genesee. Free concert from the Chelseas. Refreshments following, open to all.
Blue Devils Tryouts — 5 p.m., Bear Field, 1410 E. D St., Moscow. Tryouts for American Legion Blue Devils Baseball team. Open to anyone interested ages 14-19 years old.