Pullman Senior Citizens Association Fundraiser — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Pullman City Hall Building B, 190 SE Cityview St., in Pullman. Donation of $8 requested. Western themed fundraiser of hamburgers, hot dogs, potato salad and more.

Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.

