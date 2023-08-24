Gallery Opening Reception — 4-6 p.m. Ridenbaugh Hall Gallery, University of Idaho campus, Moscow. Opening reception of two manga exhibits which are part of the Habib Institute for Asian Studies AsiaPop! Series. Refreshments provided and galleries will remain open until Sept. 15.
“Some Like it Hot” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. A showing of the 1959 Billy Wilder comedy starring Jack Lemon, Marilyn Monroe and Tony Curtis. Scheduled as a kickoff to Palouse Pride.
Art Reception — 5-7 p.m. Atrium of Holland Library, WSU campus in Pullman. Reception for new exhibit for Ukrainian artists Olha Hrystiuk and Ivanka Petrukha. Refreshments will be served.
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the film “Clueless” (PG-13). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Friday
Early Learning Storytime — 10 a.m. Schmuck Park, Colfax. Whitman County Library will have finger plays, books, games and activities with friends. Best suited for ages 0-5.
Drag Bingo — 6 p.m. Best Western University Inn, 1565 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Taco bar followed by games start at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $40 for all-night game ticket and meal. Tickets available at Safari Pearl in Moscow.
Saturday
Pride March — 11:30 a.m. Meet at Post Office on Fifth Street and walk to East City Park in Moscow. Pride celebration will follow from noon to 4 p.m. with performances and speeches.
TabiKat Drag Show — 9 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Sets start at 10:15 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Drinks will be available for those 21 years old and older.
Sunday
Drag Brunch — 10 a.m. to noon, Inland Oasis Center, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Brunch will be catered by The Smoke Ring with Chef Jess and the mimosa bar will be catered by John’s Alley.