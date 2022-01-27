Friday
n “Seeing! A photon’s journey across space”: 7 p.m. Washington State University Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane Street, Pullman. Repeating at 5 p.m. Sunday. Follow a photon’s journey through time and space in a 30-minute show on some of the processes of the cosmos. Tickets are $5 and must be in the form of cash or check.
Saturday
n Calam Shriners Crab Dinner and Auction: 5-10 p.m. Latah County Fair & Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Fundraiser for the Calam Shriners. Cost: $35. Doors open at 5 p.m.; dinner at 6.
Tuesday
n Palouse Cult Film Revival 2022: “Bleeders,” will be shown at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6) at the Best Western Plus University Inn, Moscow. The second and third movies will be shown Feb. 10 and 11. Cost: $5-$50. Food, drink and special guests. For more info, see bit.ly/palousecultfilmfest22.