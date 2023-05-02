Grant Blood Drive — 11:30- 4 p.m. Moscow First United Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. Appointments can be made online at vitalant.org with use of Zip code 83843. Supports Moscow High School.
Brewing Co. Takeover — 5-7 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., Moscow. Celebrate Idaho Gives and meet organizations participating. For more information visit bit.ly/3LABUd6.
Wharton Presentation — 7 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Free presentation on unpublished works by Edith Wharton, the first woman to receive a Pulitzer prize for fiction. Refreshments will be served. For more information call (509) 334-3595.
Wednesday
One World Cafe Takeover — 2-5 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. Part of Idaho Gives. For more information visit bit.ly/3LABUd6.
Disability Action Center NW Celebration — 4-6 p.m. Disability Action Center, 505 N. Main St., Moscow. Free. Celebration of the 30th anniversary of Disability Action Center NW. Take a tour, enjoy refreshments and learn about the organization.
Online Safety for Parents — 6 p.m. Moscow High School Auditorium, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Moscow Police Department Officer Lawrence Mowery will give a presentation on online safety for parents and those with parental roles.
Thursday
Storytime with Gritman Medical Center — 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Gritman Medical Center nurse Candice Allen and mascot Charlie Bear will assist with storytime. Children can make cards to send to nurses for National Nurses Day. For more information call (208) 882-3925.
May the Fourth Events — All day, Colfax Library. Star Wars themed crafts, activities and more. 1-5 p.m. Virtual reality for ages 13 and older with waiver. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
“The Wind” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets: $10 for students, $15 for general admission and $50 for a series pass. Available online at kenworthy.org. A showing of the 1928 silent film “The Wind” with new music composed by Dylan Champagne.
Friday
Alumni Basketball Game — 6 p.m. Troy High School, 101 Trojan Drive, Troy. Admission $5. Cinco de Mayo taco dinner and concessions available. Fundraiser for Class of 2023 Safe and Sober Graduation. Halftime activities.