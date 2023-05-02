Today

Grant Blood Drive — 11:30- 4 p.m. Moscow First United Church, 322 E. Third St., Moscow. Appointments can be made online at vitalant.org with use of Zip code 83843. Supports Moscow High School.

Brewing Co. Takeover — 5-7 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., Moscow. Celebrate Idaho Gives and meet organizations participating. For more information visit bit.ly/3LABUd6.