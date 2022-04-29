Today
UI Engineering Design Expo: 9 a.m. to noon at the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena for the in person Expo Hall and from 2-5 p.m. via Zoom for technical presentations. For more information visit uidaho.edu/engr/events/expo.
Teen Night at the Garfield Library: 5:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 3rd St., in Garfield. Free to teens and tweens ages 10 and up. Hang out with friends, enjoy hands-on activities, computers, games and snacks.
Kino Short Film Festival: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free. There will be 13 to 15 short films, each 10 minutes or less. For more information visit kinofilmfest.org.
“Into the Woods”: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive in Moscow. Admission is free for University of Idaho students and $10 to $22 for the general public. Tickets are available online at uidaho.edu/theatretix or at the door.
Saturday
Kiwanis Fishing Clinic: 9 a.m. to noon at Hordemann Pond in Moscow. Fishing gear provided by Idaho Fish and Game for youth 12 and younger. Children must be with parent, guardian or other adults. Pond stocked with 500 catchable rainbow trout.
Moscow Renaissance Fair: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Craft vendors, food trucks, live music and artisan booths.
Walk the Palouse for MS: 10 a.m. University of Idaho Recreation Center, 1000 Paradise Creek St., in Moscow. Join the UI Environmental Science Club for a 1.3-mile walk. Register in person or online before the walk at tinyurl.com/WalkthePalouse.
Sunday
Palouse Choral Society 20th Anniversary: 4-6 p.m. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 205 S. St. Boniface St., in Uniontown. Join the Palouse Choral Society as they perform “Vox Crepusculum” and a reprisal of Mozart’s “Coronation Mass.”