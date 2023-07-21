Pullman Walking Tour — 5-7 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Self guided walking tour from the Pullman Historic Preservation Commission.
“Constellations” — 7:30 p.m. Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Tickets cost $5-25 and are available online at uitickets.com. Idaho Repertory Theatre gives a performance of “Constellations” by Nick Payne.
International Folk Dancing — 7:30 p.m. Fellowship hall of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Free. No experience needed and all are invited.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Monday
Idaho Food bank distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free boxes of food, lasts until all boxes are distributed. All boxes contain a mix of produce, meats, dairy and dry goods.
Tuesday
Blood Drive — 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 440 NE Ash St., Pullman. Visit redcrossblood.org and enter “Sacred Heart” or call (509) 332-5312 to schedule an appointment.
Wednesday
Conversation Club — 10 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Practice Spanish or English, open to all ages. An informal gathering for community members to gather, chat and improve language skills. For more information contact Amy Peterson Martinez at (509) 397-4366.