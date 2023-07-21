Today

Pullman Walking Tour — 5-7 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Self guided walking tour from the Pullman Historic Preservation Commission.

“Constellations” — 7:30 p.m. Forge Theatre, 404 Sweet Ave., Moscow. Tickets cost $5-25 and are available online at uitickets.com. Idaho Repertory Theatre gives a performance of “Constellations” by Nick Payne.

