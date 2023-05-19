Today

Bike to Work Day — 7-9 a.m. at corner of Sixth and Main streets, Moscow. Hot coffee and refreshments available for those biking to work. A bicycle benefit token for $2 will be available to cyclists, which can be used at the Moscow Farmers Market.

Latah AARP Meeting — Noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Lunch served at 11:30 a.m. Seating available for those who do not want lunch. Update on fraud alert program and emergency situation information from the Latah County Disaster Services.