Today

Colfax City-Wide Yard sale — various times and locations, Colfax. City-wide yard sales and events. Full map available at explorecolfax.com/city-wide-yard-sale.

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.

Tags

Recommended for you