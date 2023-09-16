Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Palouse Days Parade — 10 a.m. West Almota Road, Palouse. The Palouse Days parade. With Grand Marshalls Palouse Habitat for Humanity.
Palouse Days — 1 p.m., in front of Palouse Brewing Company on Main Street in Palouse. The award celebration for the Palouse Brownfields Award from the ICMA Phoenix Award.
Tuesday
Death Cafe — 2 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. A discussion about death with no agenda, objective or theme. Light refreshments provided.
Pedestrian Tour — 5 p.m., Ghormley Park, Moscow. Second annual pedestrian tour covering approximately 0.85 miles. Light refreshments will be provided.
Community Educator Celebration — 5-6:30 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. University of Idaho College of Education, Health and Human Sciences and Moscow Chamber of Commerce invite all educators in Moscow. Light refreshments provided.
Wednesday
Susan Gibson and Friends — 7 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Susan Gibson from Texas will be performing. Beer, wine and food will be available for purchase
College Hill Association public meeting — 8 p.m. Fellowship Hall of Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. The annual public meeting of the College Hill Association. Refreshments provided and discussions will cover neighborhood civic engagement.
Thursday
Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, WSU campus, Pullman. Aseem Prakash and Nives Dolsak from the University of Washington will discuss climate action.
Free Family Science Night — 6-8 p.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Free family science night about the science of growing trees. Will feature guest experts from the U.S. Forest Service.