Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University in Pullman. Sam Jackson, University of Albany, will discuss anti government extremist groups. Can be viewed on the Foley Institute YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
MLWV Speaker series — Noon-1 p.m. Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Steve Button will discuss the new 988 crisis and suicide prevention lifeline.
Clearwater Fly Caster Auction — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $17 for dinner, served at 6:30 p.m. Auction to benefit the group’s scholarship fund.
Ukulele Sing-Along — 7 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N Jackson St., Moscow. Open to all skill levels.
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University in Pullman. Theresa Sheldon of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition will discuss Native American boarding schools. Can be viewed on the Foley Institute YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.