Wednesday

Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University in Pullman. Sam Jackson, University of Albany, will discuss anti government extremist groups. Can be viewed on the Foley Institute YouTube channel at youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.

MLWV Speaker series — Noon-1 p.m. Arts Workshop, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Steve Button will discuss the new 988 crisis and suicide prevention lifeline.

