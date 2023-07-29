Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Palouse Music Festival — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Hayton-Green Park, Palouse. Tickets: $10 for adults, $5 for children ages six to 16 and those under five are free. Live music, food and vendors for all ages.
Late July Festival — 4-10 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Live music, food, breweries and more. Free to attend, beer garden tickets are $25.
Rockin the Ridge — 6 p.m. Burnt Ridge BnB, 1070 Burnt Ridge Rd., Troy. Benefit concert for Troy Food Bank, suggested donation of nonperishable food and money for the bands. Live music, food, beer and more.
Sunday
McConnell Mansion Social — 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S Adams St., Moscow. Free ice cream social from the Latah County Historical Society.
Shop Talk With Eric Fejeran — 3:30-5 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Bring questions for the city council candidate.
Tuesday
Bike Rodeo and Free Lunch — 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Kamiak Elementary School Playground, 1400 NW Terre View Dr., Pullman. Bike safety checks and bike rodeo from 3Forks Bikes. Free lunch for those 18 and younger.
Tuesday Market — 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Music, cooking demonstrations, beer garden, produce and meat products, food carts, youth activities, crafts.
Wednesday
Pullman Fire Department and Free Lunch — 11 a.m. to noon, Kamiak Elementary School, 1400 NW Terre View Dr., Pullman. Free lunch for those 18 and younger. Visit from Pullman Fire Department.
Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.