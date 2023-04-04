Today
Fair Housing Workshop — 9 a.m. to noon, Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Free workshop. Registrar online at eventbrite.com/e/598122790367.
Wednesday
Today
Wednesday
Child Abuse Prevention — Noon to 2 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Alternatives to Violence of the Palouse Crime Victim Advocate Janny Stratichuk will share information and resources on child abuse prevention. For more information call (509) 635-1490.
Moscow League of Women Voters Speaker Series — Noon, via Zoom. A link to the talk will be available at bit.ly/LWVMspeakers. Speakers will discuss child abuse prevention work being done in the state of Idaho.
Lionel Hampton Jazz Festival Poster Unveiling — 5:30 p.m. Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Free. Light refreshments provided and live music from the University of Idaho Jazz Choir 2. Unveiling of the commemorative poster designed by Noah Kroese.
“Paris is Burning” — 6-7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free. Sponsored by the University of Idaho LGBTQA Office and WSU Graduate and Professional Student Association. “Paris is Burning” is a documentary of New York’s drag scene in the 1980s.
Edward R. Murrow Symposium Keynote — 7 p.m. Senior Ballroom, Compton Union Building, Pullman. Free. Register online at bit.ly/3McyTjS. Dean Baquet, executive editor of the New York Times, will give the keynote address and receive the Murrow Lifetime Achievement Award.
Thursday
Pullman League of Women Voters presentation — 7 p.m. via Zoom. The link will be available at lwvpullman.org. Free and open to the public. Michael Ritter, professor at Washington State University will discuss the Electoral College.
“Weathering The Future” — 7-8:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. North West Public Broadcasting and NOVA will offer a free showing of the NOVA’s “Weathering the Future.” For more information visit bit.ly/3JFDA2Z.
