Today

Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. Downtown Moscow. May Moscow Artwalk at various locations. Free. Features visual, culinary, literary and performing arts. Details at ci.moscow.id.us/189/Artwalk.

Silent Film Festival — 7 p.m., Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets: $10-15. Showing “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari” with music composed by Liam Marchant.