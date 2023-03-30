Social Media webinar — 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. “Social media: The good, the bad and the ugly.” Presented by the Whitman County Rural Library District and Pullman Marketing. RSVP by email at digitalnavigation@whitcolib.org. For more information call (509) 397-4366.
American Legion Dudley Loomis Elections — 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. elections, Dudley Loomis Post 6, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Open to current members and those interested in joining. For more information call Rand Lewis at (208) 819-0965.
“Pickwick Papers” — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Tickets: $12 to $16, children younger than 6 are free. APOD Productions of Charles Dickens’ “Pickwick Papers” adapted by Lynn Brittany into a radio-style dramatic reading.
Friday
S’Wheat Farm Vintage and Gift Sale — 5:30-8 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Sip and shop, $10 entry fee and includes a beverage from Moscow Brewing. Nonalcoholic options are available. Vendors with retro, vintage, collectibles and artisanals goods. Also Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Saturday
Arbor Day Tree Giveaway — 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave., Rosalia. One free tree seedling per person while supplies last. For more information call (509) 523-3109.
Art Demonstration Day — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Free demonstrations of textile arts including painting on fabric, crazy quilt stitching, tapestry, weaving and more. For more information visit artisanbarn.org.
“It’s a Jazzy Afternoon” — 2 p.m. Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. A concert of jazz songs featuring Gail Miller on vocals and Sam Welsh on keyboard. Donations to benefit the church music fund.
Renaissance Fair Poster Reveal — 2-3 p.m. Studio Gallery Art Room, Moscow Contemporary, 414 S. Main St., Moscow. Light refreshments and signed copies of the new fair poster. For more information visit moscowrenfair.org.
Noche en Familia — 5-9 p.m. CUB Junior Ballroom, WSU, Pullman. MECHA de WSU will have its first Noche en Familia. RSVP at wsu.presence.io/events/noche-en-familia.
Africa Night — 7 p.m. to midnight, SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Drive, Pullman. A Showcase of African culture across the diaspora. Will have food, dancing and entertainment. More information available at family.wsu.edu/family-weekends.
Monday
Medicare 101 — 10:30 a.m. Colfax Library, 102 S Main St., Moscow. Free informational session on Medicare with Michael Dalich, SHIBA coordinator at Aging and Long Term Care of Eastern Washington. For more information call Dalich at (509) 458-2509.