Today

Social Media webinar — 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. “Social media: The good, the bad and the ugly.” Presented by the Whitman County Rural Library District and Pullman Marketing. RSVP by email at digitalnavigation@whitcolib.org. For more information call (509) 397-4366.

American Legion Dudley Loomis Elections — 6 p.m. social hour, 7 p.m. elections, Dudley Loomis Post 6, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. Open to current members and those interested in joining. For more information call Rand Lewis at (208) 819-0965.