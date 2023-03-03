“The Imaginary Invalid” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theater, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Free for University of Idaho students and $8-$20 for general admission. An adaptation by Oded Gross and Tracy Young of playwright Moliere’s classic comedy about a hypochondriac obsessed with his imagined ailments. Tickets at uitickets.com.
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Public vote for Moscow Renaissance Fair poster in the Fiske Room.
Moscow Gardening Club — 9:30 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. New member meeting to discuss the club and more.
Latah Wildlife Association Potluck — 6:30 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds Exhibit Hall, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free. Potluck dinner, silent and live auction and speakers.
Real Radio Dinner — 6-9 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $50, tickets available online at krfp.org. Taco dinner, live music, silent and live auction. KFRP fundraiser.
Cruise the World — Noon to 4 p.m. Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Free. Food and drink available for purchase. Students and employees will share culture, food and music from more than 20 countries.
Move it March — 5:15 p.m. Judy’s Trail, 1006 McKeenhan Road, Troy. A guided walk on conserved property by the Palouse Land Trust.
Moscow Garden Club Monthly Meeting — 12:45 p.m. Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. Lovina Englund of Palouse Land Trust will give a talk starting at 2 p.m.
“A Dialogue Between Music and Nature” — 4 p.m. Kimbrough 101, Washington State University, Pullman. Fulbright scholar, musician and composer Yii Kah Hoe will give a presentation. For more information visit commonreading.wsu.edu
Clearwater Fly Casters meeting — 5:30 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $21. Buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m. Tom Lamar, executive director of the Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, will be guest speaker.