Today

Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Live music performance from the Cherry Sister’s Revival. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair. For more information visit facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or pullmanchamber.com.

Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the film “Men in Black” (PG-13). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.

