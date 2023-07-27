Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the film “Men in Black” (PG-13). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Friday
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Dr., Moscow. Live music, food and drinks. For more information visit pcei.org.
Family Game Night — 5:30-7 p.m. Schmuck Park, Colfax. Whitman County Library invites families to play board games, cards and more. Attendees are encouraged to bring food or snacks.
International Folk Dancing — 7:30 p.m. Fellowship hall of the Unitarian Universalist Church of the Palouse, 420 E. Second St., Moscow. Free. No experience needed and all are invited.
Saturday
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Cartoons at the Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to noon. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Free cartoons for all ages.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Late July Festival — 4-10 p.m., Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Live music, food, breweries and more. Free to attend, beer garden tickets are $25.
Rockin the Ridge — 6 p.m. Burnt Ridge BnB, 1070 Burnt Ridge Rd., Troy. Benefit concert for Troy Food Bank, suggested donation of nonperishable food and money for the bands. Live music, food, beer and more.
Sunday
McConnell Mansion Social — 1-4 p.m. McConnell Mansion, 110 S Adams St., Moscow. Free ice cream social from the Latah County Historical Society.
Shop Talk With Eric Fejeran — 3:30-5 p.m. Rico’s Public House, 200 E Main St., Pullman. Bring questions for the city council candidate.