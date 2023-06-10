Today

Genesee Community Day — all day, Genesee. Breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m. by Knights of Columbus by donation. Parade at 11 a.m. followed by an egg toss. Fireworks after dark. For a complete list of events visit cityofgenesee.com.

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.

