Genesee Community Day — all day, Genesee. Breakfast from 6:30-9:30 a.m. by Knights of Columbus by donation. Parade at 11 a.m. followed by an egg toss. Fireworks after dark. For a complete list of events visit cityofgenesee.com.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Snake River Family Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Boyer Park and Marina, 1753 Granite Road, outside Colfax. Lunch, information on salmon recovery work, hydropower and more. More information available at facebook.com/snakeriverfamilyfestival.
Camp Moscowanna — 4-8 p.m. Downtown Moscow. Live music, food, drinks and more. Summer camp-themed block party from Third Street to Sixth Street.
Whip Wilson Summer Concert — 7-9 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Parkway, Uniontown. Tickets are $15 and doors are open at 6 p.m. For more information on Whip Wilson visit whipwilsonmusic.com.
Monday
Summer Reading Program Opening Day — all day, Latah County Library District branches. Summer reading registration opens at all branches of the district. The theme is “All Together Now.”
Tuesday
Tuesday Market — 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays through Oct. 17, Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Music, cooking demonstrations, beer garden, produce and meat products, food carts, youth activities, crafts.
Wednesday
Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
Heartsaver Course — 4:30 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third Street, Garfield. Free. A three-hour course on the basics of CPR, first aid and automated external defibrillators. Registration required by calling (509) 635-1490 or by emailing garfield@whitcolib.org.
Flag Day Ceremony — 6 p.m. Elks Lodge, 3080 Idaho Highway 8, Moscow. Part of the national observance of Flag Day established in 1949 and required by all Elks Lodges.
Thursday
Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of “Groundhog Day” (PG). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.