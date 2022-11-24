Today

Palouse Turkey Trot — 8 a.m. Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St., Palouse. Support the library, enjoy free coffee and doughnuts provided by Palouse Family Foods and the Palouse Federated Church. More information at whitcolib.org.

Viola Community Thanksgiving — Noon, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. A community Thanksgiving for residents of Viola.

