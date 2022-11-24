Palouse Turkey Trot — 8 a.m. Palouse Library, 120 E. Main St., Palouse. Support the library, enjoy free coffee and doughnuts provided by Palouse Family Foods and the Palouse Federated Church. More information at whitcolib.org.
Viola Community Thanksgiving — Noon, Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. A community Thanksgiving for residents of Viola.
Black Hole Friday — 10 a.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Hands-on experiments, crafts and a story time about Black Holes. All activities are free with admission.
Old Time Fiddle Tune Jam — 4-6 p.m. Moscow Brewing Company, 630 N. Almon St., Moscow. Open acoustic jam for fiddles, guitars, banjos and mandolins.
Shop Small Saturday — 9 a.m. to noon, Friendship Square, Moscow. Collect stamps at local businesses during Saturday and be entered to win a Buy Local bag and local goodies. For more information, visit buylocalmoscow.com.
Gratitude Practice — 10 a.m. to noon, Reception Galley, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Cost: $20. For more information visit fb.me/e/44hoYf84s.
Idaho Food Bank Distribution — 10 a.m.. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Free boxes of a variety of fresh produce, frozen meats, dairy and dry goods. Will be available until all boxes are gone.
“Keiko Hara: The Poetics of Space, Four Decades of Paintings and Prints” — Through Dec. 10. Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art, WSU, 1535 NE Wilson Road, Pullman. Exhibition chronicling Hara’s woodblock printmaking.
McConnell Mansion-inspired Art — Through Dec. 16. McConnell Mansion, 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Presented by Latah County Historical Society.