Today
Pumpkin Run — 8-9 a.m. Spring Valley Family Tree Farm, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. Cost: $30. Registration includes T-shirt, pumpkin, refreshments. See bit.ly/3ST7e7Q.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown Moscow.
Fall Festival at Phillips Farm — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phillips Farm County Park, U.S. Highway 95, 5 miles north of Moscow. Cider pressing, hay rides, live music and grand opening of mountain biking and hiking trail.
October Dance at the Eagles — 5-10 p.m., 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Dinner of fish and chips, chicken strips and steak bites for $7 from 5-7 p.m. Music from 7-10 p.m. Free and open to anyone 21 years or older. For more information, call (208) 882-6763.
Tuesday
Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University, Pullman and live via YouTube. Washington State Attorney General Bob Ferguson will discuss campaign transparency laws, opioid epidemic and other current issues.
Spooky Soap Making — 4 p.m. The Coco Bee, 103 S. Main St., Colfax. Open to tweens and teens. Make Halloween-shaped soaps with fall scents. Supplies will be provided. Registration required by calling (509) 397-4366.
Palouse Basin Water Summit — 4:30-8 p.m. SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Ave., Pullman. Annual community conversation about Palouse Water Basin supplies with water expert and author Robert Glennon.
Moscow Streetscaping meeting — 5:30-7 p.m., Moscow City Council chambers, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Residents and business owners are welcome to give input on downtown Moscow’s streetscape.
Keep Idaho Red Roadshow — 6-9 p.m., The Barn at Mader Farm, 13506 Hillside Road, Genesee. Meet Idaho Republican Party candidates.
Wednesday
Historical Loom presentation in Troy — 6:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presentation about Oscar Branting’s loom from the Nora Community. Made before World War I. Presentations from Steven Branting and Jan Pipher to give historical backgrounds.
