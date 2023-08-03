Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the 1989 film “Batman” (PG-13). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.
Saturday
Great Moscow Food Drive — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Moscow Farmer Market and East City Park. Moscow Human Rights Commission and Latah County Human Rights Task Force accepting cash and nonperishable food donations.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 28. Main Street, downtown Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods, original recipe cuisine.
Latah County Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through Oct. 7. Troy City Park. Fresh food, live music, family and pet friendly.
Washington Distinguished Young Woman — 3 p.m. Daggy Hall, Washington State University, Pullman. Cost: $30 at the door to fund scholarships. State program to select the next representative for the Distinguished Young Women Program who will attend the national program in Alabama next summer.
Sunday
Opening Reception at the Dahmen Barn — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Parkway, Uniontown. Opening reception for the Great Northwest Wood Show. The exhibit will be open through Sept. 24.
Palouse Free Thinkers — 3-5 p.m. One World Cafe, 533 S. Main St., Moscow. A free meeting of nonreligious, secular, humanist, agnostic and atheists. For more information visit palousefreethinkers.org.
Tuesday
Free Dance Classes — 3-5 p.m., Reception Room, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Children ages 6-9 can learn ballet and theater. Children ages 10-12 can learn modern dance and music. For more information and to sign up visit festivaldance.org.