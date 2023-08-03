Today

Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Live music performance from Scott Thompson. For more information visit facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain or pullmanchamber.com.

Screen on the Green — 8-11 p.m. Theophilus Tower lawn, 1098 W. Sixth St., Moscow. Free screening of the 1989 film “Batman” (PG-13). Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, low-profile chairs and snacks. For more information visit uidaho.edu/screenonthegreen.

