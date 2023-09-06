Coffee and Convos — 10 a.m. to noon, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax. Purpose Roasters and the Colfax Library will partner to give a presentation about coffee roasting from business owner Nick Wright.
Mindfulness Program — noon, via Zoom. A 20-minute mindfulness session from University of Idaho professor Jamie Derrick. Free. Go to uidaho.zoom.edu.us/j/344259873.
Moscow Garden Club Meeting — 12:45 p.m., 1375 N. Mountain View Road., Moscow. Meeting of the Moscow Garden Club. Business meeting will start at 1 p.m. Open to all interested gardeners
Pullman Farmers Markets — 3:30-6:30 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E. Spring St., Pullman. Fruits, vegetables, meats, eggs, craft goods, live music, nutritional education, community outreach.
Thursday
SAIL Fitness classes — 10:30-11:30 a.m. The Center, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Weekly fitness class led by instructors from Whitman Hospital and Medical Clinic. Free. Exercises will improve strength, balance and fitness.
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, Bryan Hall, WSU, Pullman. Matthew Slater of Bucknell University will give a talk on climate science and public acceptance. Pizza and soft drinks will be provided.
Free Shred Day — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Washington Trust Bank, 222 E. Troy Road, Moscow. Free shredding of personal documents, up to three legal-size file boxes per person.
Saturday
Blackberry Festival and Car Show — all day, Juliaetta Centennial Community Park, Highway 3, Juliaetta. Car show, food, vendors and more.
9/11 Remembrance event — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Elks Lodge, 3080 Highway 8, Moscow. Free round of golf for veterans and first responders. A 6K Ruck-Run-Walk scheduled for 9 a.m. Entry fee is two cans of nonperishable food. For more information visit facebook.com/elks249.
Moscon Revival — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Video game tournament, cosplay clinics, dealers room, board games and more. Cost: $20 day pass.
Latah Recovery Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., East City Park, Moscow. Free family-friendly event. Live music, chili cook off, potluck and more.
Howling at the Hamilton — 1-6 p.m., Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Admission is $15 per dog. Fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Tabikat Drag Show — 9 p.m., 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Open to those 18 or older. Bar catered by John’s Alley for those 21 or older.