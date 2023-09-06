Today

Coffee and Convos — 10 a.m. to noon, Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax. Purpose Roasters and the Colfax Library will partner to give a presentation about coffee roasting from business owner Nick Wright.

Mindfulness Program — noon, via Zoom. A 20-minute mindfulness session from University of Idaho professor Jamie Derrick. Free. Go to uidaho.zoom.edu.us/j/344259873.

Recommended for you