Community members can honor and learn about the American flag during the “Stars and Stripes Flag Retirement Event,” 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the American Legion Cabin, 317 Howard St., in Moscow.
Scout Troop 344 will staff the flag retirement by burning, American Legion Post 6 will perform the flag retirement by cutting and the Reserve Officer Training Corps will oversee the flag folding and etiquette.
The event is an Eagle Scout project organized by Richard Crawford. For more information, contact Crawford at (208) 997-8433.