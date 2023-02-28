WSU Vet School Stories — 1:30 p.m. Lewis Alumni Centre, Washington State University, and via Zoom. Charlie Powell, retired public information officer in the College of Veterinary Medicine will share some of his favorite stories. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3YXutkE.
Book Reading — 3:30-5:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Local author Joleen Michellie will read from her upcoming book, “The Case of The Missing Tooth Fairy.”
Whitman County Conservation Districts Joint Meeting — 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Palouse Empire Fairgrounds, outside Colfax. Lunch and refreshments provided. A panel discussion, overview of 2022 and funding opportunities. For more information visit palouse.org or local district.
League of Women Voters Speaker Series — Noon, via Zoom. Moscow League of Women Voters will have University of Idaho College of Law professors Dylan Hedden-Nicely and Neoshia Roemer discuss hot topics in American justice. Zoom link available at bit.ly/LWVMspeakers.
Ukulele Players of the Palouse — 5:30-7:30 p.m. Living Social Room, Bishop Place Senior Living, 8145 SE Klemgard St., Pullman. Open jam session, music provided. Ukulele players of all skill levels are welcome. For more information call (253) 307-9257.
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, Foley Speaker Room, WSU, Pullman and via Youtube. Jason De Leon of UCLA will discuss U.S. border policy and migrant deaths. Pizza and soft drinks provided.
University of Idaho Africana Studies speaker series — 5 p.m. via Zoom. Author Tracey Michae’l Lewis-Giggetts will speak on her book “Black Joy: Resistance, Resilience and Restoration.” Register online at bit.ly/3Z2j1Ej.