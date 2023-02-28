Today

WSU Vet School Stories — 1:30 p.m. Lewis Alumni Centre, Washington State University, and via Zoom. Charlie Powell, retired public information officer in the College of Veterinary Medicine will share some of his favorite stories. Registration can be done online at bit.ly/3YXutkE.

Book Reading — 3:30-5:30 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Local author Joleen Michellie will read from her upcoming book, “The Case of The Missing Tooth Fairy.”