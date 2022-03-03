Today
Pullman Kiwanis centennial: Noon, third floor viewing room of the Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., in Pullman, and via Zoom. The Pullman Kiwanis Club will celebrate its centennial. Pullman Mayor Glenn Johnson will discuss the Pullman Kiwanis and the community the past 100 years. To attend, contact the club at contact@pullmankiwanis.org.
Imagination Library sign up: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Whitman County Library, 102 S. Main St., in Colfax. For children from birth to age 5, an age-appropriate book will be mailed to their home. Free and open to Whitman county families. Sign up online at whitmanunited.org/imaginationlibrary.
Friday
Ren Fair poster deadline: 6 p.m. All submissions for the Renaissance Fair poster competition are due to Tye Dye Everything, 527 S. Main St., in Moscow. Voting begins Saturday. For complete details, see moscowrenfair.org/media/poster_contest_2022.pdf.
Legislative town hall: 6:30 p.m. at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Join Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, to discuss the legislative session.
Selected shorts at WSU Planetarium: 7 p.m. WSU Planetarium, 231 Sloan Hall, Spokane St., in Pullman. Join the planetarium for a tour of the March sky and a surprise selection of shorter fulldome productions. Tickets are $5 at the door, cash or check only.
Saturday
“Crocodile Hungry” book signing: Moscow children’s author Eija Sumner will sign her book from 11 a.m. to noon at the Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St. in Moscow. Presented by BookPeople of Moscow.
Winter Market: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Shop locally grown and produce goods and local crafts. Vote for your favorite Renaissance Fair poster design in the Fiske Room.
Sunday
Uniontown Sausage Feed: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Uniontown Community Building. A; meals will be to-go this year and delivered to cars on Washington Street. Menu includes homemade sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, roll, applesauce and choice of pie. For details, call (509) 229-3021 or email ucbuildingevents@gmail.com. Cost is $15 per dinner payable by check or cash on site. PayPal purchase ($16) also is available. Please have correct cash, check or PayPal receipt ready upon pickup.