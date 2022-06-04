Today
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and every Saturday through October on Main Street in Moscow. Agricultural products — crops, meat, cheese, wine — handmade goods and food. For more, ci.moscow.id.us/197/Farmers-Market.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Troy City Park. The market’s opening day with live music, local produce, meat, eggs, hot food, baked goods, art and more. Market runs through Oct. 8.
Officer Newbill Kids Safety Fair — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Eastside Market, 1420 S. Blaine St., in Moscow. Free and open to the public. Bike helmets are available and the lifelight helicopter will give children the chance to sit in the pilot’s seat.
5K/10K Fun Run — 10:30 a.m. Paradise Creek Brewery-Trailside Taproom, 505 SE. Riverview St. Suite C, in Pullman. Walk, run or push a stroller in a community fundraiser. Tickets available at pullmangoodfoodcoop.com.
Trail Grand Opening — Noon to 3 p.m. at the Judy’s Trail trailhead on McKeehan Road in Troy. A one-mile trail alongside Big Meadow Creek and forested portions of the Judy Lalonde property. Free. All are welcome. For more, visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities/judy-trail.
“Montage/Melange” — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday, Little Pink House Gallery, 157 N. Elm St., in Genesee. A mix of regional contemporary artists, painters, sculptors, fiber artists, wood artists and clay artists. A two-day pop-up exhibit.
Camp Moscowanna — 4-8 p.m. downtown Moscow. Cost: $27-$67. Summer camp themed block party. Tickets required for 21-plus to consume alcohol. Visit bit.ly/Camp-Moscowanna.
Marc Berger at the Dahmen Barn — 6:30 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way in Uniontown. Show is expected to start at 7 p.m. and costs $15. Food, beer and wine are available for purchase. Berger plays a range of American Roots music including country, blues, folk and rock ’n’ roll.
Tuesday
Sky Hopinka’s “Lore” — Through Aug. 6, Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, 1535 NE. Wilson Road in Pullman. Art film showing. More information at museum.wsu.edu.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds and Events Center, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. Live music from The Kristie Project, beer from the Moscow Brewing Company and local vendors.
“Camas Prairie Railroad” Book Launch — 6-7 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Written by Robert Perret and Amy Thompson. Copies available for purchase.
Wednesday
Poetry Reading — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Center, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Poet Robert Wrigley will read from his new book, “The True Account of Myself as a Bird.”
Friday
“Play On” — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, in Viola. $12 for adults, $8 for youth when purchased online at apodproductions.org. Tickets are $15 and $10 at the door. “Play On” is a comedy which pulls the curtain back on the inside drama of a stage play.