Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. More than 30 vendors with food, books, crafts and more. Children’s winter clothing swap during the market.
“A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical” — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. A production of APOD Productions of Jill Santoriello’s “A Tale of Two Cities.”
“Cabaret” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. A University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presentation, directed by Craig A. Miller. Tickets at uitheatre.com.
Palouse Watercolor Socius at the Barn — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Opening reception for a new exhibit of watercolor paintings. Exhibit runs through November.
“Cabaret” — 2 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. A University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presentation, directed by Craig A. Miller. Tickets at uitheatre.com.
Career Exploration Course — 2-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E Third St., Moscow. Palouse Pathways is offering a free course in career exploration. Registration is limited and available on palousepathways.org.
CCUCC Movie Night — 5 p.m. Community Congregational United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Free movie night, open to the public and pizza will be provided. Showing “The Hate U Give” based on the 2017 young adult novel by Angie Thomas. Movie is rated PG-13.
U.S. Indian Scout Discussion — 4:30 p.m. Room 203 Smith Center for Undergraduate Education, Washington State University campus and via Zoom. Faculty member Ryan Booth will speak on “Hidden in Plain Sight: The U.S. Indian Scout, 1866-1947.”
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, Room 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University Campus. Election prediction panel featuring Todd Donovan of Western Washington University and Michael Ritter and Travis Ridout of WSU. Pizza and soft drinks provided.