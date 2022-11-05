Today

Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. More than 30 vendors with food, books, crafts and more. Children’s winter clothing swap during the market.

“A Tale of Two Cities: The Musical” — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, Viola. A production of APOD Productions of Jill Santoriello’s “A Tale of Two Cities.”

