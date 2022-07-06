Thursday
Storytime at Eells Park — 10:30 a.m., Eells Park in Colfax. Join the Whitman County Library for finger plays, books, games and activities. The program is most suitable for ages birth to 5. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
STEAM exploration kits — 11 a.m. to noon, LaCrosse Library, 201 S. Main St., LaCrosse. Elementary school children can learn about ocean geography, deltas and density. For more information visit whitcolib.org.
Reptile Man —1 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Join local musicians for a performance outside. Seating is not provided. Performance from Jon and Rand Band.
Entertainment in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Moscow East City Park. Free. Enjoy a storytime from the Moscow Public Library, performance from the Reptile Man and musical entertainment from Eric Herman and the Puppy Dogs.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m., Theophilus Tower lawn on the University of Idaho campus in Moscow. Free showing of “The Incredibles” (PG). Seating not provided and participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks.
Friday
Pour Company Artisan Grains Beer Fest — 4-9 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Avenue, Moscow. Tickets include entry, event glass and four, 5-ounce pours. Local grain growers, maltsters, brewers and retailers will be in attendance.
Saturday
Troy Old Timers Day — all day, city of Troy. Start the day with breakfast and a parade. There will be a cornhole tournament, raffle and quilt of valor presentation. For more information visit bit.ly/3bOMi1x.
Sound Bath Guided Meditation — 9-10 a.m., Idler’s Rest Nature Preserve. Nara Woodland will provide a sound bath with crystal and Himalayan singing. Yoga mats are encouraged for personal comfort.
Plaid Raptor Release Party — 7:30 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewing Company, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Get a copy of the Moscow band’s first album and attend a performance.