Thursday
“Digital Security in an Age of Scams” — 3-4 p.m. via Zoom. Whitman County Library District offers a free program on avoiding scams, protecting your computer and more. Email digitalnavigation@whitcolib.org to RSVP.
Saturday
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 1:22 pm
Saturday
Crab Dinner & Auction — 5 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Latah County Shrine Club event. Cost: $35. Tickets: bit.ly/3wddZYK.
Tuesday
Robin Wall Kimmerer — 6 p.m. Virtual talk. Washington State University Common Read program will have author Robin Wall Kimmerer to discuss her book “Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants”
