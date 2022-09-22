Borah Symposium — 4 p.m. Vandal Ballroom, Bruce M. Pitman Center, 709 Deakin Ave., Moscow. Panel discussion titled “Coercive Labor in Nazi Germany and the Pacific Northwest.” Available via Zoom at uidaho.edu/borah.
Residency Center Ribbon Cutting and Tour — 4 p.m. Pullman Regional Hospital, 835 SE Bishop Blvd., Pullman. Pullman Regional Hospital and Washington State University will unveil the Family Medicine Residency Program space at the hospital.
Barbecue at Good Samaritan Society — 4:30-7 p.m. 640 N. Eisenhower St., Moscow. Celebrate the national 100th anniversary of the Good Samaritan Society with a community barbecue. Free hamburgers and hot dogs. Bring your own chairs and or blankets.
“I Married the War” — 6 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Screening of a documentary about wives of combat veterans. Reception to follow at Latah Recovery Center, 531 S. Main St., Moscow.
“A Daughter Responds to Racism” — 6-7:30 p.m., Great Room of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Marie Eddy will read portions and discuss “Torn: Married to a White Supremacist,” written by her mother, Christine Eddy.
Albion Camera Club — 6:30 p.m. Albion Library, 310 N. F St., Albion. People with all abilities and all types of cameras are welcome to attend. Attendees can bring one to three photos to share. Light refreshments will be provided. Librarian Jackson Frishman will be available to discuss photography.
MAMBA September Social — 5:30 p.m. Hunga Dunga Brewery, 333 N. Jackson St., Moscow. Meet Moscow Area Mountain Bike Association board members, become a member or see the first MAMBA/Hunga Dunga collaboration beer.
Cleo Parker Robinson Dance Ensemble — 7 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Drive, Moscow. Tickets available at festivaldance.org. International touring African American dance company will perform “Spiritual Suite” and “Four Journeys.”
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy.
Friends of the Moscow Library Fall Book Sale — 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Latah County Fair & Events Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Thousands of used books, including hundreds of children’s books. Last hour is a buck a bag sale; bring your own bag.
Nerd Fest — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Cost: $2 or two cans of food. Buy, sell or trade collectibles and games. Donations go to the West Side Food Pantry.
Palouse Habitat for Humanity Volunteer Picnic — 2-4 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Insitute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Potluck picnic for all current and former volunteers and supporters to celebrate 30 years.