Summer Family Matinee — 1-3 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $3. “The Croods: A New Age,” rated PG.
Diabetes Prevention Information Session — 3:30 p.m. second floor of Gritman’s downtown medical offices, 803 S. Main St., Moscow. Learn about how to lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Register by calling (208) 883-6341 or email dpp@gritman.org.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Live music, produce, food trucks and more.
Pullman Farmers Market — 3:30-6 p.m. Brelsford WSU Visitor Center, 150 E Spring St., Pullman. Local produce, crafts and other vendors.
Concerts in the Park — 6-8 p.m. Reaney Park, Pullman. Live music from Soulstice; a rock, blues and country band. Call the Pullman Parks and Recreation at (509) 338-3227.
Stuff the Bus — 2-5 p.m. Staples, 2254 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Kiwanis Club of Pullman and Moscow are collecting new school supplies and gently used musical instruments for students in local school districts. Grand opening event with speakers.
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza, Pullman. Free music from Auf Gehts, a German band.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho Moscow Campus. Free showing of “Jurassic Park,” rated PG-13. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and snacks.
Pubbin’ on the Patio — 5-7 p.m. Palouse-Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Palouse Divide Nordic Ski Club to give updates on the ski season and upcoming plans. Live music from Yellow Dog Flats.