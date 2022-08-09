Today

Summer Family Matinee — 1-3 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $3. “The Croods: A New Age,” rated PG.

Diabetes Prevention Information Session — 3:30 p.m. second floor of Gritman’s downtown medical offices, 803 S. Main St., Moscow. Learn about how to lower the risk of Type 2 diabetes. Register by calling (208) 883-6341 or email dpp@gritman.org.

Recommended for you