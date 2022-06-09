Wednesday
Poetry Reading — 7 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., in Moscow. Poet Robert Wrigley will read from his book, “The True Account of Myself as a Bird.” Masks required. Refreshments available. Copies available for purchase.
Thursday
Music on Main — 6-8 p.m. Pine Street Plaza in Pullman. Musician Dan Maher to perform. Neill’s Coffee and Ice Cream and Rico’s Pub will have food and drink specials. For more information, visit facebook.com/PullmanMusiconMain.
Screen on the Green — 9 p.m., with seating open at 8 p.m. Theophilus Tower Lawn, University of Idaho Campus in Moscow. Free showing of “The Goonies.” Attendees are encouraged to bring seats, snacks and blankets from home.
Friday
Genesee Community Days Reunion — 4-9 p.m. Genesee City Park. Potato bar by donation and live music from 6-8 p.m.
“Play On” — 7 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothfork Road, in Viola. $12 for adults, $8 for youth when purchased online at apodproductions.org. $15 and $10 at the door. “Play On” is a comedy which pulls the curtain back on the inside drama of a stage play.
Saturday
Genesee Community Days — 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. at various locations in Genesee. Events include breakfast from the Genesee Knights of Columbus. Lunch and dinners option available during the day along with quilt show, car show, school tours, walking tour, turtle races and more. Visit cityofgenesee.com/community-day/.
Critters in the River at Koppel Farms — 9-11 a.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm. Join the Palouse Conservation District for an exploration of the macroinvertebrates living in the South Fork of the Palouse River. For information, email PalouseCD@PalouseCD.org.
Summer Reading Program Kickoff — 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Neill Public Library, 210 N. Grand Ave., in Pullman. Open to kids ages birth to 17. Sailboat tours, a movie, pirate-themed crafts and storywalk.
Sunday
Swedish Midsummer Concert — 2 p.m. Cordelia Church, 1501 Danielson Road in Genesee. Free. Bigger Boat, an a cappella vocal group, will perform as part of the Cordelia Summer Music Festival. Refreshments to follow the concert.