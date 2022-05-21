Today
Lewis-Clark Antique Power Club Spring Tractor Drive — 9 a.m. Johnson Schoolhouse. departure is 9:30 a.m. Participants must be members of the Early Days Gas Engines and Tractor Association. The drive starts in Johnson and ends at the Snake River. For more information contact Judith Durfey at (509) 338-2650.
Arboretum Associates Plant Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Latah County Fairgrounds Ice Rink. Come early for the best selection.
Guided Meditation — 11 a.m. to Noon, Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Join Meggan Baumgartner for a morning of guided meditations. No experience needed. Loose, comfortable clothing and something to sit on are recommended.
Garfield May Day Celebration — The day starts with 6 a.m. breakfast in Garfield. Baking competition starting at 9 a.m. and a kid parade at 10:30 a.m. The day also includes a cake walk, lawn mower competition, basketball tournament, music, food and other vendors.
Springtime Speaker Series on Pollinators — 2 p.m. St. James Episcopal Church in Pullman. Join Joan Folwell from the Palouse Prairie Foundation as she discusses native plants to the Palouse. Discussion will cover what native plants are, why they are necessary and where to find.
Old Time Contra Dance — 7:30-10:30 p.m. Old Blaine Schoolhouse, 2224 Blaine Road, in Moscow. Cost is $8. More information at palousefolk.org.
Sunday
Dog Day at Idler’s Rest — 2-4 p.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Join the Palouse Land Trust as it dedicates the Mark Anderson Memorial Pet Station. Onsite pet tag engraving and microchip coupons. For more information visit palouselandtrust.org/events-activities.
“Why Everyone is Needed” — 3 p.m. on second floor of the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow. Christian Science practitioner and speaker James Shepherd will discuss the healing found in the Bible and how it can be understood through Christian Science.
Monday
Food Bank Distribution — 10 a.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold Ave., in Moscow. All boxes are free and have a mix of diary, frozen meats, fresh produce and dry goods. No documentation required.