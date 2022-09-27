Today

Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Final Tuesday Community market of the season. Home decor, plants, handmade crafts, beer, food and more. For more information contact agintern@latahcountyid.gov or call (208) 883-2267.

“I Married the War” — 6-8:15 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S Main St., Moscow. Showing of documentary, “I Married the War,” about families of combat veterans. Hosted and organized by the Latah Recovery Center.

Tags

Recommended for you