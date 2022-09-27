Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Final Tuesday Community market of the season. Home decor, plants, handmade crafts, beer, food and more. For more information contact agintern@latahcountyid.gov or call (208) 883-2267.
“I Married the War” — 6-8:15 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S Main St., Moscow. Showing of documentary, “I Married the War,” about families of combat veterans. Hosted and organized by the Latah Recovery Center.
Climate Justice League Walkout — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. A walkout led by Moscow High School students. Speakers will start at 11:40 a.m. Sen. David Nelson and County Commissioner Tom Lamar are among scheduled speakers.
Make Art at the Library — 3:30 -4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Children ages 8-11 are invited to make their own work of art. No registration required and the program is free and open to the public. For more information visit outreach@latahlibrary.org.
“Bright Spots in Addressing Indigenous Health Equity” — 4:30 p.m. Via Zoom. Gary Ferguson, of WSU’s Institute for Research and Education to Advance Community Health will discuss initiatives and research. The Zoom link is available at CommonReading.wsu.edu.
McConnell Mansion Masterpieces — 5-8 p.m. 110 S. Adams St., Moscow. Light refreshments provided. Community Art show on display through Dec. 16.
U-Pick Pumpkins at Eggert Farm — 3-6 p.m. WSU Eggert Family Organic Farm, Animal Science Road, behind WSU Bear Research, Education, and Conservation Center. Mini, pie pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns available. No pets allowed.
Second Annual FOE Garage Sale — 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, noon to 5 p.m. Sunday 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Use front or A Street entrance. Moscow Fraternal Order of the Eagles will have a garage sale. Used housewares, linens, home decor and clothing. All proceeds go to Christman for Kids.
U-Pick Pumpkins at Eggert Farm — 3-6 p.m. WSU Eggert Family Organic Farm, Animal Science Road, behind WSU Bear Research, Education and Conservation Center. Mini, pie pumpkins and jack-o’-lanterns available. No pets allowed.
Fall Festival BrewFest — 2 p.m. Gladish Community and Cultural Center, 115 NW State St., Pullman. Cost: $35 at the door. Craft beer from local breweries.
Pizza and Conversations with Candidates — 4 p.m. Genesee Senior Center, 140 E. Walnut S., Genesee. Free pizza and meet Democratic candidates for Latah County and Idaho offices. Open to all.