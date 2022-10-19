Chamber Luncheon with District 6 Candidates — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Part of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center monthly luncheon meeting. For more info see bit.ly/3SbLyDc.
“Navigating Elder Care” — Noon to 1 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. Registered nurse Julia Parker will discuss navigating elder care.
Adult Trivia Night — 6:30 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main., Colfax. Test trivia knowledge. Prizes for the winning team. Costumes welcome.
Historical Loom Presentation — 6:30 p.m. Troy Historical Society Museum, 421 S. Main St., Troy. Presentation about Oscar Branting’s loom from the Nora community. Made before World War I. Presentations from Steven Branting and Jan Pipher.
Moscow Artwalk — 4-8 p.m. various locations around Moscow. Opening event of the Artwalk season. The introduction of new artwork as part of the Storm Drain Mural program.
American Legion fall meeting — 6-8 p.m. Dudley Loomis Post 6 American Legion cabin, 317 S. Howard St., Moscow. All veterans are invited to see the recent upgrades to the cabin and join the fall meeting. For more information contact Rand Lewis at dudleyloomispost6@gmail.com.
Paul Blanton Memorial — 10 a.m. University of Idaho Administration Auditorium. The College of Art and Architecture will remember founding dean Paul Blanton.
Latah AARP Meeting — Noon, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W Pullman Road, Moscow. Two presentations covering insurance changes regarding Medicare and other programs as well as power of attorney. Open to the public.
“Deep in the Heart” — 1-3 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. $7, all proceeds go to The Wildlife Society’s University of Idaho Chapter. Michael Tewes of the Caesar Kleberg Wildlife Institute will give a brief introduction prior to the documentary.
District 6 Candidate Forum — 3-4:30 p.m. 516 S. Main St., Moscow. New Saint Andrews College has a candidate forum for District 6 seats for the Idaho Legislature.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m.in downtown Palouse. Open to ages 12 and older. Tickets are $35. Cash only. Two haunted houses, zombie walk and more. More information at visitpalouse.com/haunted-palouse.
Pullman Depot Yard Sale — 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Pullman Depot Heritage Center, 330 N. Grand Ave., Pullman. Use the Whitman street entrance. All proceeds go to the depot.
Holiday Craft Fair — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Viola Community Center, 1007 Rothford Road, Viola. Features art from watercolor artist Andy Sewell and local photographer Brett Hogaboam. Variety of other handcrafted items.
Cameron Lutheran Church Turkey Dinner — 5 p.m. 12633 Cameron Road, Kendrick. Cost: $15 for adults; $10 for children ages 6-12; children younger than 6 are free. Turkey dinner and auction to benefit local and national charities.
