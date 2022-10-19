Today

Chamber Luncheon with District 6 Candidates — 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Part of the Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center monthly luncheon meeting. For more info see bit.ly/3SbLyDc.

“Navigating Elder Care” — Noon to 1 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Free and open to the public. Registered nurse Julia Parker will discuss navigating elder care.

