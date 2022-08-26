Fridays at the Clock — 6:30 p.m. Bryan Hall Clock, Washington State University, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Palouse Choral Society. Outdoor summer concert series chorale and chamber choir performance at the foot of Bryan Hall Clock, between Bryan Hall and the Holland Library.
Poets in Conversation — 7:30 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Idaho poet-in-residence CMarie Fuhrman and University of Idaho professor emeritus Robert Wrigley. Presented by UI Creative Writing Program.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original-recipe cuisine.
Latah Farmers Market —9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced exclusively in Latah County by county residents.
March to the Park — 11 a.m. Moscow City Hall, 206 E. Third St., Moscow. Palouse Pride organizers will lead a march to East City Park with the Pride Festival to follow in the park. Drag performers, entertainment, food and music.
Burgers, Brats and Music — noon, Kruegel Park, 705 SE Dilke St., Pullman. $25 for adults, $15 for children. Live music from Andru Gomez. Supports Friends of Hospice.
Shakespeare in the Park — 2 p.m. Lawson Gardens, 705 SE Derby St., Pullman. Free performance of “Twelfth Night” by the Pullman Civic Theatre.
Block Party — 4-8 p.m. Downtown Moscow, Main Street, Moscow. Presented by University of Idaho, city of Moscow and Moscow Chamber of Commerce and Visitor Center.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local farmers and artisans, beer garden, food vendors, music.