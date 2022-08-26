Today

Fridays at the Clock — 6:30 p.m. Bryan Hall Clock, Washington State University, 605 Veterans Way, Pullman. Palouse Choral Society. Outdoor summer concert series chorale and chamber choir performance at the foot of Bryan Hall Clock, between Bryan Hall and the Holland Library.

Poets in Conversation — 7:30 p.m. Palouse Clearwater Environmental Institute, 1040 Rodeo Drive, Moscow. Idaho poet-in-residence CMarie Fuhrman and University of Idaho professor emeritus Robert Wrigley. Presented by UI Creative Writing Program.

