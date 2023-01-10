LEAD Blue Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Blood drive in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and use code HEROS.
Tuesday Teabirds Book Club — 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Monthly meeting of the Tuesday Teabirds book club.
Clearwater Fly Casters — 5:30 p.m. meeting, Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Dinner costs $21 and is served at 6:30 p.m. Presentation from Dan Mottern, owner of Idaho Fly Fishing Company about the St. Joe River Valley.
Repair Cafe — 1-4 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Volunteers available to assist in repairing small appliances, toys, textiles and jewelry. For more information visit latahlibrary.org/events/repair-cafe-3-385.