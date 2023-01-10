Today

LEAD Blue Blood Drive — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Best Western Plus University Inn, 1516 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Blood drive in honor of Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. To schedule an appointment visit redcrossblood.org and use code HEROS.

Tuesday Teabirds Book Club — 2-3 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Monthly meeting of the Tuesday Teabirds book club.

