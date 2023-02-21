Today

Local Newspaper Challenges — Noon, via Zoom. Pullman League of Women Voters will have a presentation on current and future challenges to local and regional news. Mark Bryan, circulation director of the Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News, is the featured speaker. More information at lwvpullman.org.

“Braiding Sweetgrass” — 6-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. Washington State University’s Common Reading lecture with the book’s author, Robin Wall Kimmerer. Livestream link: commonreading.wsu.edu.

