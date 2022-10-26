Today
Community Night at Colfax Library — 6 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. Adult program. Free mug painting evening. Reserve a spot by calling (509) 397-4366 or emailing sarah@whitcolib.org.
Thursday
Foley Speaker Series — Noon, Room 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University Campus. A conversation with Washington’s 5th Dist. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers. Pizza and soft drinks provided.
Trick or Treat on Main Street — 3-5:30 p.m. Main Street of Colfax. Family friendly trick or treating. Parental supervision required. Costumes and flashlights encouraged.
Witchy Watch Party — 4:30 p.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Movie starts at 5 p.m. Free crafting, pizza and a screening of a PG Halloween movie. Winners of Teensy Terrors Short Story contest to be announced.
Halloween Storytime — 10:30 a.m. Moscow Public Library, 110 S. Jefferson St., Moscow. Free. A not-so-spooky story, creepy crafts and trick or treating through the library. Costumes encouraged.
Haunted Palouse — 7-10 p.m. Palouse, Washington. Open to those age 12 and older. Tickets are $35. Cash only. Two haunted houses, zombie walk and more. More information at visitpalouse.com/haunted-palouse.
The Haunted Lodge — 7-11 p.m. Moscow Eagles Lodge, 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Cost: $5 or $3 with a food donation. All food donations given to the food bank. All pet food to the Humane Society of the Palouse.
Saturday
National Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. WSU Student Recreation Center, 1105 NE North Fairway Road, Pullman. Drop off old prescription drugs for proper disposal. For more information visit dea.gov/takebackday.
National Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whitman County Sheriff’s Station, 411 N. Mill St., or Rosauers Parking Lot, 632 N. Main St., Colfax. Drop off old prescription drugs for proper disposal. For more information visit dea.gov/takebackday.
Harvest Festival — 3-10 p.m. Various locations throughout Downtown Pullman. Trick or treat, Haunted House, costume contest and more. Full schedule at downtownpullman.info/events/.
“The Haunted Cabin in the Woods” — 7-11 p.m. 745 Sixth St., Potlatch. Cost is $10 at the door. All proceeds go toward the Cody Hendrix Memorial Skate Park.
Sunday
“Oh What a Fright” — 4 p.m. Moscow High School, 402 E. Fifth St., Moscow. Palouse Choral Society presents a Halloween themed choral performance. Free for children 6-12 and for WSU/UI students. $20 for general admission. More information at palousechoralsociety.org.