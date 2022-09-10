Juliaetta Blackberry Festival and Classic Car show — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centennial Park, Idaho Highway 3, Juliaetta. Presented by Juliaetta Community Improvement Association. FFA breakfast 7-11 a.m.; firemen’s barbecue lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; music 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bake-n-flake completion 10 a.m. to noon; dachshund races 11 a.m. to noon; cornhole tourney 1 p.m.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street between Third and Fifth streets, Moscow. Produce, crafts, live music.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, 100 State Highway 8, Troy. Items produced in Latah County by county residents.
Mutt Strutt — 10 am. to 1 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Cost: $5-$20. Games, contests, activities and vendors for dogs. Proceeds benefit Whitman County Humane Society’s Pooch Park at Pullman. More at whitmanpets.org/muttstrutt.
Vandal Pub Crawl — 1-5 p.m. Starts at Pour Company, 402 W. Sixth St., Moscow, and visits four other spots in downtown Moscow. Hosted by the Latah County Vandal Boosters. Cost $20, tickets available at VandalPubCrawl.eventbrite.com.
Wine Under the Stars — 7-9:30 p.m. Palouse Discovery Science Center, 950 NE Nelson Court, Pullman. Live music, science demonstrations and more. Cost: $50. Tickets available while they last at palousescience.net/fundraiser.
Howling at Hamilton — 1-6 p.m. Hamilton-Lowe Aquatics Center, 830 N. Mountain View Road, Moscow. Cost $15. Fundraiser for the Humane Society of the Palouse. Open to all dogs. Pool jumping competition begins at 5 p.m.
Malden and Pine City Community Revival — 2-5 p.m. Community Park, corner of Moreland and Ash streets in downtown Malden. Live music, games, door prizes and food. Guests are invited to bring a dish to share.
Honoring Sept. 11 Heroes in Pullman — 2 p.m. Pullman City Hall, 190 SE Crestview St., Pullman. A first responder procession will start at 2 p.m. and cover all four hills. Remarks from the mayor, fire chief and police chief begin at 3 p.m. in the Pullman City Hall parking lot.
ADA Plot in Pullman — 2 p.m. Pullman Community Garden at Koppel Farm, corner of SE Derby Street and SE Professional Mall Boulevard. Celebrate the opening of the first Americans with Disabilities Act accessible plot at the Pullman Community Garden.
Potlatch against crime and drugs — 5-7 p.m. Scenic 6 Park, 125 Sixth St., Potlatch. Free bike checks, bike raffle and helmet give away. Lions Club Cook Shack, bouncy house and emergency vehicles will be available.
Remembering Hiroshima: City, Art, Environment and Lived Experience — University of Idaho, 875 Perimeter Drive, Moscow. Lectures, movie screening, exhibits. More at uidaho.edu/class/iai.
Foley Institute speaker series — Noon, Foley Speaker’s Room, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University campus, Pullman. Speaker is Kyle Kondik, the managing editor of Sabato’s Crystal Ball.
Tuesday Community Market — 4-7 p.m. Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Local farmers and artisans, beer garden, food vendors, music.
Pedestrian Tour — 5:30-7 p.m. Moscow School District Community Playfields, 1900 Joseph St., Moscow. From the playfield, participants will head to Heron’s Hideout Park and back. Light refreshments provided on the 0.4-mile walk.