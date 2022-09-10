Saturday

Juliaetta Blackberry Festival and Classic Car show — 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Centennial Park, Idaho Highway 3, Juliaetta. Presented by Juliaetta Community Improvement Association. FFA breakfast 7-11 a.m.; firemen’s barbecue lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; music 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Bake-n-flake completion 10 a.m. to noon; dachshund races 11 a.m. to noon; cornhole tourney 1 p.m.

Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Main Street between Third and Fifth streets, Moscow. Produce, crafts, live music.

