Today
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University in Pullman. Election norms and democracy. Pizza and soft drinks available. For more information, see foley.wsu.edu/
Wednesday
Today
Wednesday
Soup’s On! — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Benefit for Latah County Recovery Center. Tickets are $20, available online at latahrecoverycenter.org/.
“Political Communication and Misinformation” — Noon, Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Porismita Borah, associate professor at Washington State University, will discuss political communication and misinformation.
Board Game Night — 5:30 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S Main St., Colfax.
Thursday
Foley Institute Speaker Series — Noon, 308 Bryan Hall, Washington State University in Pullman. Natasha Hill, Democratic candidate for Washington’s 5th Congressional District, will answer questions. Pizza and soft drinks available. For more information, see foley.wsu.edu/
“The State of Our Economy” — 7 p.m., via Zoom. Pullman League of Women Voters will host a panel to discuss local, state and national economies. Link available online at lwvpullman.org.
Orchid Awards — 7 p.m. Lecompte Auditorium, 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. Moscow Historic Preservation Commission presents awards for historic preservation. Cookies and drinks to be served.
Friday
“Cabaret” — 7:30 p.m. Hartung Theatre, 625 Stadium Dr., Moscow. University of Idaho Department of Theatre Arts presents “Cabaret.” Directed by Craig A. Miller. Tickets at uitheatre.com.
Saturday
Winter Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., Moscow. More than 30 vendors with food, books, crafts and more. Children’s winter clothing swap during the market.
Sunday
Palouse Watercolor Socius at the Barn — 1-3 p.m. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N Parkway, Uniontown. Opening reception for a new exhibit of watercolor paintings. Exhibit runs through November.
