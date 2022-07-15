Today
Crazy Days — All day, downtown Pullman. Sidewalk sales and promotions by participating businesses. Presented by Pullman Chamber of Commerce and Downtown Pullman Association.
Rendezvous for Kids — 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Cost is $20. Open to children ages 3-12. Children can choose from activities like printmaking, musical instruments, weaving and engineering. Register at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Rendezvous in the Park — 4:30 p.m. East City Park, Moscow. Tickets $25-$50. Live music and a beer garden for attendees. Full performance schedule available at rendezvousinthepark.com.
Potlatch Days — 6-10 p.m. Scenic 6 Park, 125 6th St., Potlatch. Races, scavenger hunt and free concert. More information at bit.ly/3z1NAzA
Movies in the Park — 9 p.m. Reaney Park, 690 Reaney Way, Pullman. Movies start at dusk, “Encanto” is showing. Presented by Pullman Parks and Recreation.
Saturday
Potlatch Days — All day across Potlatch. Breakfast from the Lion’s Club, parade, cornhole tournament, logging events and more. More information at bit.ly/3z1NAzA.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friendship Square, Fourth and Main Streets, Moscow. Agricultural products, handmade goods and original-recipe cuisine.
Saturday Morning Cartoons — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. Child-friendly animated shorts play during the Moscow Farmers Market.
Yoga in the Cedars — 8:15-9:30 a.m. Idlers Rest Nature Preserve. Jessica Drago will give an all-level and all-ages yoga class. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own mats.
Latah Farmers Market — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Troy City Park, State Highway 8, Troy. Foods and crafts from Latah County.
Sunday
Drag Brunch at Inland Oasis — 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Inland Oasis, 730 W. Pullman Road, Moscow. Open to anyone age 21 or older. Tickets are $15 for breakfast and a show. Tickets are available at Safari Peal and online at inlandoasis.org/tickets.html.
Introduction to Native American Beading — Through Sept. 15. Artisans at the Dahmen Barn, 419 N. Park Way, Uniontown. Taught by Deborah Clairmont. Details, cost and supplies available online at artisansbarn.org.