Friday

Palouse Patchers CASA Charity Sew Days — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Latah County Fairgrounds and Event Center, 1021 Harold St., Moscow. Palouse Patchers will be sewing blankets for Court Appointed Special Advocates which gives the quilts to children in their care. More information at palousepatchers.org/newsletter.

Design Workshop — 5 p.m. Garfield Library, 109 Third St., Garfield. Free workshop on the online design tool, Canva. Will cover the basics of the program, how to make a new project, saving and sharing finished designs.

