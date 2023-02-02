Today

“Indian Law in 2023” — 7 p.m. via Zoom. Pullman League of Women Voters welcomes University of Idaho assistant professor Neoshia Roemer to discuss impacts of recent and ongoing Supreme Court decisions on tribal issues. For details, see lwvpullman.org.

“Identity: What’s my crisis?” — 7 p.m. Community Congressional United Church of Christ, 525 NE Campus St., Pullman. Available via Zoom at pullmancc.org. Free. Presentation on gender identity and LGBT terms in a safe and inclusive environment.

