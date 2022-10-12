Today

Moscow Garden Club — 1 p.m. Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Bobby shores, garden center manager at Moscow Building Supply, will speak. Business meeting at 2 p.m. Refreshments available. Open to the public.

Clearwater Fly Casters — 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. program. Dinner cost is $20. Fred Muehlbauer will speak on salmon fishing on the Kodiak Road System rivers. For more information call (509) 878-1654

