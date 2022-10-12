Moscow Garden Club — 1 p.m. Latah County Events Center, 1021 Harold Ave., Moscow. Bobby shores, garden center manager at Moscow Building Supply, will speak. Business meeting at 2 p.m. Refreshments available. Open to the public.
Clearwater Fly Casters — 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. program. Dinner cost is $20. Fred Muehlbauer will speak on salmon fishing on the Kodiak Road System rivers. For more information call (509) 878-1654
Board Game Night — 5:30 p.m. Colfax Library, 102 S. Main St., Colfax. All ages welcome. The library has games ranging from Clue to Settlers of Catan.
Candidates Forum in Troy — 6-8 p.m. Troy Library, 402 S. Main St., in Troy. Candidates from districts 2 and 3 will be in attendance. Includes county commissioner, senate, clerk of the district court, treasurer and representative seats.
Book Repair Workshop — 6 p.m. Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave., Rosalia. Learn how to repair books with a hands-on workshop for teens and adults. Reserve a spot by emailing rosalia@whitcolib.org or call (509) 523-3109.
Fall Festival at Phillips Farm — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phillips Farm County Park, U.S. Highway 95, 5 miles north of Moscow. Cider pressing, hay rides, live music and grand opening of mountain biking and hiking trail.
October Dance at the Eagles — 5-10 p.m. 123 N. Main St., in Moscow. Dinner of fish and chips, chicken strips and steak bites for $7 from 5-7 p.m. Music from 7-10 p.m. Free and open to anyone 21 years or older. For more information call (208) 882-6763.