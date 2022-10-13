Book Repair Workshop — 6 p.m. Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave., Rosalia. Learn how to repair books with a hands-on workshop for teens and adults. Reserve a spot by emailing rosalia@whitcolib.org or call (509) 523-3109.
Oktubafest, Part 1 — 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall Theatre, Library Road, Pullman. Chris Dickey, tuba; Fabio Menchetti, piano; and Jacqeline Wilson, bassoon. For more info, see bit.ly/3CuYCxw.
Pumpkin Run — 8-9 a.m. Spring Valley Family Tree Farm, 1039 Spring Valley Road, Troy. Cost: $30. Registration includes T-shirt, pumpkin, refreshments. See bit.ly/3ST7e7Q.
Moscow Farmers Market — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Downtown Moscow.
Fall Festival at Phillips Farm — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Phillips Farm County Park, U.S. Highway 95, 5 miles north of Moscow. Cider pressing, hay rides, live music and grand opening of mountain biking and hiking trail.
October Dance at the Eagles — 5-10 p.m. 123 N. Main St., Moscow. Dinner of fish and chips, chicken strips and steak bites for $7 from 5-7 p.m. Music from 7-10 p.m. Free and open to anyone 21 years or older. For more information call (208) 882-6763.
Spooky Soap Making — 4 p.m. The Coco Bee, 103 S Main St., Colfax. Open to tweens and teens. Make Halloween-shaped soaps with fall scents. Supplies will be provided. Registration required by calling (509) 397-4366.
Palouse Basin Water Summit — 4:30-8 p.m. SEL Event Center, 1825 Schweitzer Ave., Pullman. Annual community conversation about Palouse Water Basin supplies with water expert and author Robert Glennon.
Keep Idaho Red Roadshow — 6-9 p.m. The Barn at Mader Farm 13506 Hillside Road, in Genesee. Meet Idaho Republican Party candidates.