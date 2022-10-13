Today

Book Repair Workshop — 6 p.m. Rosalia Library, 402 S. Whitman Ave., Rosalia. Learn how to repair books with a hands-on workshop for teens and adults. Reserve a spot by emailing rosalia@whitcolib.org or call (509) 523-3109.

Oktubafest, Part 1 — 7:30-9 p.m. WSU Bryan Hall Theatre, Library Road, Pullman. Chris Dickey, tuba; Fabio Menchetti, piano; and Jacqeline Wilson, bassoon. For more info, see bit.ly/3CuYCxw.

Tags

Recommended for you